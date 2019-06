IN THE NEAR FUTURE, YOU COULD BE SEATED IN AN AIRPLANE’S WINGS. Why not? This is the 21st century you know, and the CAD/CAM mockup of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines passenger flying wing atop this Week article looks pretty sharp.

Related: Fast days on the Concorde: Rock stars, wine & the ‘11-mile-high club.’

Like manned moon landings, it’s frustrating to think of supersonic passenger flight as something that only occurred in the past. Faster, please.