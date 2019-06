CHRONIC CONFLICT IN THE GLOBAL WORLD: RIGHT AT YOUR DOORSTEP OR ON YOUR COMPUTER. “Fears that the Gulf of Oman will be the new Gulf of Tonkin are unlikely to come true. It is much more probable that Iran’s decades long low-intensity war with the US will continue as usual. Iran killed 600+ US troops during OIF, a fact downplayed by the previous administrations. But if that fact didn’t drive Trump to go openly kinetic, a few more attacks on third country tankers are unlikely to.”