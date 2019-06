JUST NBC THE CONSPIRACY MONGERING: Today Show Earns All-Time Ratio For Tweeting There’s ‘Debate’ Over Vaccines.

How bad was it? “Before it was deleted, at one point the tweet had more than 1,800 comments and just 38 likes.”

Related: Jessica Biel Says She’s ‘Not Against Vaccinations’ After Lobbying with Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.