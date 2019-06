GREAT MOMENTS IN INTERSECTIONALITY: Infuriating: Who knew plastic straw bans could lead to stories like this one, except everybody?

At least in Austin, the P. Terry’s Burger Stand chain, with their colorful midcentury modern Googie-influenced buildings, has the right idea: for everyday normal people, the plastic straw dispenser is fully loaded, but there is a “paper straws available on request” sign at the cash register, for those wishing to virtue signal their eco-wokeness.