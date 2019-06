PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: CNN: Of course we don’t hate Trump or favor Democrats.

—Jazz Shaw, Hot Air, Thursday.

● CNN’s Camerota: ‘It’s Our Job’ to Teach Viewers To ‘Shut Down’ Conservative Arguments.

—Joseph Chalfant, NewsBusters, Friday.

And if necessary, doxx those making them sufficiently that they don’t ever try to repeat them again.