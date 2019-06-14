June 14, 2019

GOOGLE IS GIVING BETO’S CAMPAIGN ACCESS TO AD TYPES OTHER CANDIDATES CAN’T GET.

It can be hard to keep track of all 23 Democrats running for US president, we know, but Google’s advertising enforcement systems don’t seem to realize that Beto O’Rourke is one of them.

Google has been treating Beto’s campaign ads as if they weren’t political content, raising questions over whether Google is capable of keeping its already anemic promise of transparency for political ads.