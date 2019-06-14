June 14, 2019

A REMINDER ABOUT HOW THE SWAMP VIEWS FLYOVER COUNTRY: “Members of the American Federation of Government Employees turned their backs on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Thursday, apparently over plans to relocate them from Washington to the Kansas City area.”

Perdue announced Thursday that two of the Department of Agriculture’s research agencies, the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, will be relocated to be closer to major farming regions, according to Politico.

Kansas City? But where will they get their vegetarian meals?!