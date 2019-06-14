June 14, 2019

TRUMP: SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS IS STEPPING DOWN AS PRESS SECRETARY AT THE END OF THE MONTH.

Running for governor isn’t just something Trump stuck in his tweets to be nice. According to Kaitlin Collins, Huckabee Sanders has been talking up the idea herself. Which makes sense. Between her father having served as governor for years and her own service as the face of Trump’s White House, she must have close to universal name recognition in Arkansas. How many local pols can say the same? All she needs is for Trump to win reelection in 2020. The governor’s seat will be occupied until 2022 by Asa Hutchinson, who’s term-limited. If Trump wins a second term, she’s formidable and maybe the favorite. If Trump gets beat, eh. Maybe she’ll look like damaged goods as the GOP’s Trump personality cult transforms into something else.

Unlike George W. Bush’s press secretaries (much to his administration’s great regret, in hindsight), Huckabee was the first spokesperson for a Republican administration since the days of Spiro Agnew who actually called out the DNC-MSM media complex’s partisan biases. Or as Steve Hayward writes at Power Line, “She always treated the press with the mien of a kindergarten teacher angry and disappointed with a bunch of unruly toddlers. But the daily press briefing has outlived its usefulness. It is now mostly a forum for TV personalities like Jim Acosta to preen and prance.”

