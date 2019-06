NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO MAKE NEW FRIENDS FROM ACROSS THE AISLE: Over-the-counter birth control? Bring it on, writes Dr. Jeffrey A. Singer of the CATO Institute in today’s New York Daily News.

Earlier: Ted Cruz offers to team up with AOC to make birth control available over-the-counter.

And if you missed it from Glenn in USA Today: I’m a libertarian and I agree with AOC on over-the-counter birth control.