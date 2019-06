THE LEFT HAS TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST FREEDOM OF INFORMATION, OF COURSE. I CAUTION THEM TO LOOK TO EUROPE, THOUGH. YOU CAN’T TAMP DOWN DISCONTENT BY BANNING OPINIONS YOU DON’T LIKE. YOU CAN SILENCE US A LITTLE LONGER, MAYBE, AND CHOOSE THE FORM OF YOUR DESTRUCTION. THE FORM YOU’RE CHOOSING LEADS TO CATAPULTS FLINGING FLAMING SMART-CARS AT YOUR ENTRENCHED FORCES. JUST SAYING: Tech Company Platforms Move Into Censorship.