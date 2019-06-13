June 13, 2019

DANIEL A. KAUFMAN: Peak Woke Philosophy. “Woke philosophy is reminiscent of those histrionic, scripted WWF feuds I used to watch on WPIX in the early 1980’s, by which I mean that it’s such transparently melodramatic bullshit, performed by such a manifestly absurd group of clowns that a six year old should be able to see through it. But this is academic philosophy in 2019, where it seems that there is nothing so stupid or disingenuous or juvenile that a sizable portion of the current members of a discipline that once counted the likes of Wittgenstein, Quine, and Rawls among its leading lights won’t embrace it.”

As Glenn says, when the people get tired of subsidizing this nonsense, they’ll be issued to anti-intellectualism.