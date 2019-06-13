June 13, 2019

THAT’S A LOT: NASA readies mission to mysterious $10,000 QUADRILLION Psyche asteroid. “The value of all the nickel and iron that NASA believes makes up 16-Psyche’s oddly-shaped space rock in the asteroid belt’s outer reaches is estimated at $10,000 quadrillion. This is a massive sum, but NASA’s Psyche mission, which has now received approval to enter the final development stages before manufacturing begins for its 2022 launch, is actually after a much bigger prize – revealing how Earth’s origins. NASA researchers believe asteroid Psyche is key to understanding how planetary bodies are formed.”

The real prize will be bringing that thing in close enough to Earth someday to mine for off-planet manufacturing.