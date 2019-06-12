June 12, 2019

VIRGINIA CLOWN SHOW UPDATE: Virginia Democrats see Roy Moore looking at Senate run, tell Republicans to hold their beer…

[Joe Morrissey] went to jail for his sex crime, and won a special election in his blue district from behind bars. He emphatically denied sexual contact with the teenaged intern, then denied paternity of the baby she delivered months later. He finally admitted the child was his. In addition to being a convicted sex offender, he’s also a disbarred lawyer: “Morrissey is no stranger to controversy. His law license was suspended after he had been cited for contempt 10 times and he was jailed or forcibly detained for misconduct five times, according to court papers. His license was revoked in 2003 for failing to tell clients he had been suspended.” Morrissey’s license was reinstated for awhile, then was revoked again in 2018.

And on Tuesday night, Virginia Democrats voted for this guy in the primary election for state Senate: