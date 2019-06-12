June 12, 2019
THE TALKING POINTS HAVE GONE OUT: Elizabeth Warren has a plan. Just ask the DNC-MSM:
Propelled by her “I’ve got a plan for that” motto, Warren has improved as a retail politician since her first successful U.S. Senate bid in 2012. Proposals like the wealth tax, to go along with her drumbeat of ideas on issues on issues like canceling student debt and breaking up big tech companies, have flipped the media narrative on her presidential campaign. Here is just a short list of recent headlines:
Washington Post: Warren’s nonstop ideas reshape the Democratic presidential race — and give her new momentum
New York Times: Elizabeth Warren Gains Ground in 2020 Field, One Plan at a Time
The Guardian: Elizabeth Warren gains momentum in the 2020 race plan by plan
Bloomberg: Elizabeth Warren Rises in 2020 Race as Policy Focus Catches Fire
CNN: Elizabeth Warren Breaks Through Crowded 2020 Field — With A Plan
Politico: How ‘I got a plan’ became a thing: Warren nerds out and the crowds go crazy
Media members and liberal pundits have touted her as having a “plan for everything.”
Just think of the media as Democratic operatives with bylines, and their marching in lockstep all makes sense.