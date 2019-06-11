«

June 11, 2019

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: CNN Chyron: ‘Biden to Eviscerate Trump Today in Iowa Speech.’

CNN’s New Day previewed an advance copy of a stump speech that  Joe Biden plans to give during a campaign visit today in Iowa later on Tuesday, and according to the on-screen chyron, the former Vice President will “eviscerate” President Donald Trump.

While “eviscerate” is a common term used for hyperbolic headlines, according to Dicitonary.com this word is defined “to move entrails from; disembowel.” Let’s just say that if Biden truly plans to disembowel President Trump during his speech, the Secret Service should be alerted.

Flashback to January 2011:  When “CNN’s John King issued a prompt on-air apology minutes after a guest on his program used the term ‘crosshairs’ during a segment: ‘We’re trying to get away from using that kind of language.’

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:18 pm
