June 11, 2019

JUST IN TIME FOR PEAK SUMMER ROADTRIP SEASON: Gasoline prices set to plunge at the pump.

Last year at this time, the average price nationally for regular gas at the pump was $2.92 a gallon, according to AAA. Now, following an 18% drop in crude oil prices in New York, the average sits at $2.75 at a time of year — spring time — when the price usually peaks in anticipation of more drivers on the road.

“We did see a 7-cent decline in the national gas price last week, and I think you can look for another decline this week, so motorists would not be advised to be so fast to fill their tanks,” said Patrick DeHaan, a GasBuddy.com analyst, by telephone. “I could see the national average down around $2.60 a gallon or even $2.59 gallon this week.”

That low a price would be an 11.3% drop from a year earlier, getting close to the size of the decline in crude prices over the same period. Still, some are paying much more than the average. While drivers in parts of Texas get to pay about $2 a gallon, motorists in parts of Northern California are forking over more than double that.