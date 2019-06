I REALIZED THIS WEEKEND PEOPLE DON’T REALLY BELIEVE IN DIFFERENT CULTURES, BE THEY IN THE PAST OR IN OTHER COUNTRIES. SURE THEY CAN PROCESS DIFFERENT FOODS AND DIFFERENT NAMES FOR THINGS, BUT THEY CAN’T BELIEVE THAT THE SAME ACTION WILL BE INTERPRETED RADICALLY DIFFERENT IN ANOTHER COUNTRY. IT JUST WON’T COMPUTE. THIS FUELS INTERNATIONALIST, GLOBAL AND OPEN BORDERS DELUSIONS, AND ALL SORTS OF FUZZY FEELINGS/THOUGHTS ABOUT INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS, TOO: There Is No Time Or Distance.