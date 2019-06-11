June 11, 2019

Those payments and even some payments for land have stretched out to three years. State officials have offered endless excuses for not paying, the farmers say.

Exit quote: “‘They are bogged down,’ said Mark Wasser, an eminent domain attorney in Sacramento who has represented more than 70 farmers and other businesses losing land to the rail project. ‘I would draw an analogy to Napoleon’s invasion of Russia.’”

Earlier: How California’s troubled high-speed rail project was ‘captured’ by costly consultants.

(Classical reference in headline.)