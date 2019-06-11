June 11, 2019

THE DRUNKBLOGGING IS GOING TO BE EPIC: Gillibrand locks up June debate spot. “The New York senator announced that she got 65,000 unique donors.”

Gillibrand had long ago crossed the polling threshold to qualify for the first debate. But hitting the donor threshold shores up her spot on the debate stage, because candidates who have crossed both thresholds take priority over candidates who only crossed one. The Gillibrand campaign confirmed to POLITICO that she has also received 200 donors in 20 states.

She joins 13 other candidates who have “double qualified” for the debate stage, according to a POLITICO analysis: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

In addition, six other candidates have qualified through polling alone so far, according to the POLITICO analysis: Michael Bennet, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan and Eric Swalwell.

A maximum of 20 candidates can qualify for the first round of Democratic debates, which will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in Miami on June 26 and June 27. Candidates have until Wednesday to qualify for the first round.