June 10, 2019

AT LAST, THE 1948 SHOW: Don Surber on how The Left normalizes Hitler.

The Los Angeles Times ran a piece that is demonstrated just what is wrong with today’s ramped up rhetoric. The headline read, “Call immigrant detention centers what they really are: concentration camps.”

No. That is a lie. The centers are nothing like concentration camps. No one is tattooed with a number. No one is worked to death. No one is sent to gas chambers. There are no mass cremations in fact there are no cremations at all.

Running that piece was irresponsible because it downplays the evil that Hitler and his nation did.

The American left has demoted Hitler. He no longer is a monster who killed 12 million people in concentration camps. He no longer is an anti-Semitic demagogue who wiped out two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. He no longer is a savage dictator who invaded every adjacent nation in an attempt to rule the world.

By calling the last four Republican presidential nominees Hitler, Democrats have turned Hitler into someone we merely disagreed with.