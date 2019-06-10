June 10, 2019

WE’VE SEEN THIS MOVIE BEFORE: Liberal Critics’ Bizarre Take: HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’: It’s Not About Communism.

Anyone who can tell you that Chernobyl is anything other than one of the most powerful indictments of Soviet communism with a straight face is nothing other than a propagandist. Now try to act surprised that the media is full of them.

In the 1980s, plenty of lefties convinced themselves that the film adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 that starred John Hurt and Richard Burton was a searing indictment of Margaret Thatcher’s Tories, despite the fictitious totalitarian regime’s ideological portmanteau, Ingsoc, serving as an abbreviation of the words “English Socialism,” as a way to project Stalinism, circa 1948, further into the post-WWII future, and into Orwell’s England.