June 10, 2019

THE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL WAS BASED ON LIES AND MISREPRESENTATIONS: Iran-linked terrorists caught stockpiling explosives in north-west London. But this was hidden from the public, lest opinion turn against the nuclear deal, then pending, which was based on false representations of cooperation with Iranian “moderates.” I have what I think is the most comprehensive (and footnoted) collection of the lies, misrepresentations, and illegal activities undertaken by the Obama administration in support of the nuclear deal in Part III of this paper.