June 10, 2019

CHRISTOPHER RUDDY: My London Driver Knows Donald Trump.

I first met Roger last year when Prime Minister May invited me to Blenheim Palace for her dinner honoring President Trump and the First Lady.

The hotel organized a car for me and Roger was my driver.

Roger is English. I noted a slight American inflection in his accent.

He explained he once lived in the U.S. and worked for a limo service in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It was the late ’90s and early 2000s and, as it turned out, his car company had the account for Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach Island.

He soon got to know its proprietor, “Mr. Trump,” as Roger refers to him in a reverential tone.

A nice coincidence, I thought as we talked.

Of all the drivers, I get the one who worked for Mar-a- Lago, where I am a member, and he even knows the owner!

Roger was fairly glib about his interactions with Mr. Trump.

He liked him.