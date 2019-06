PET WHAT? YOU DIDN’T GIVE BIRTH TO THEM! A quarter of pet parents lie to bosses about this. And, yes, I’ve talked to the cats by saying “mommy will do x” but you know what? I’d not use that in public. I mean, they know they were adopted. Okay, all but Havelock-cat. He’s … developmentally slow. I’m sure he expects to grow up to be human.