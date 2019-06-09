June 9, 2019

CHANGE: ‘True the Vote’ Wins Big Case After Decade-Long Battle with IRS. “This remarkable new ruling by US District Court Judge Reggie Walton was in favor of True the Vote, penalizing the IRS with extensive attorneys fees. The ruling indicates that, throughout the case, the IRS displayed unconstitutional discrimination and unethical behavior against True the Vote, a group that fights for election integrity. The judge’s decision marks the end of a nearly decade long battle that first began in 2010.”

The way the Obama Administration weaponized the federal bureaucracy against its political opponents is more reminiscent of a criminal gang than the “rule of law” that Trump opponents keep talking about.