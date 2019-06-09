June 9, 2019

OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM: “Every couple of years, the Democratic party goes full national socialist and begins to lecture the nation on ‘economic patriotism’ — creepily fascistic language at the best of times, but worrisome indeed for a party that has drifted into tolerating open anti-Semitism… What does “economic patriotism” really mean? It means that the owners, managers, and workers of American businesses will not do what they think is best for their businesses but will do what politicians want — or be forced through the power of the state to do what politicians want. I would be a lot more comfortable with that if Senator Warren were not such an obvious, undeniable, and transparent fool. And she’s the smart one. Relatively speaking.”