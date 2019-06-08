June 8, 2019

GREAT MOMENTS IN FILM CRITICISM: Critic Slams Secret Life 2 for Praising Marriage, Masculinity.

Other critics toil for allegedly neutral sites but heap their political baggage onto the readers’ laps. Which brings us to TheWrap.com.

The site’s review of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” must be read to be fully believed. The film sequel follows the further adventures of Max (Patton Oswalt), Gidget (Jenny Slate) and Duke (Eric Stonestreet).

The site’s review reads like a parody of the trend under discussion. A kiddie film, we’re told, isn’t acceptable unless it checks a set number of cultural boxes.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2,” on the other hand … effectively acts as an animated ode to heteronormativity, toxic masculinity and patriarchal worldviews, passed off as harmless plot points to entertain young audiences.

This is a children’s movie review, mind you.