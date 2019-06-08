June 8, 2019

AYN RAND DIDN’T INTEND FOR THE RETURN OF THE PRIMITIVE TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE: “Back in 1992, Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson warned of the dangers of feminism, predicting that it would induce ‘women to leave their husbands. . . .practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism and become lesbians.’ Many of today’s witches” — not least those “who publicly hexed then-Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh” — “would happily agree.”

Read the whole thing. As Glenn likes to say, the 21st century isn’t turning out as I had hoped.