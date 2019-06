THEN: SILICON VALLEY PEOPLE ARE SUPERDUPER SMART. Now: YouTube deletes award-winning history teacher’s World War II videos in ‘hate speech’ purge.

Most of our institutions are run by idiots. Sure, they’re mostly what Nassim Taleb calls “Intellectual Yet Idiots,” but on the output end there’s not a lot of difference, though they achieve a level of creativity in their idiocy that run-of-the-mill idiots can only envy.