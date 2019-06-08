June 8, 2019

WAPO: YOU’LL NEVER GUESS WHICH PARTY IS ON THE DEFENSIVE OVER ABORTION.

One party certainly deserves to be on the defensive over their rush to the extreme on abortion, especially this week. Give the Washington Post credit for pointing it out this morning. After hectoring Joe Biden into a series of reversals over the broadly popular prohibition on federal funding of abortions, the Democratic Party has become hostile to any pro-life candidate and voter.

Now they are facing a potential revolt in states that Democrats need to defeat Donald Trump, Paul Kane reports[.]