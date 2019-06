ANALYSIS: TRUE. Much as I admire Morrissey’s refusal to conform, I don’t much like his music.

Too many of the Smiths’ songs feel like brilliant backing tracks with vocals plastered on haphazardly afterwards. None more so than their best-known song, 1985’s “How Soon is Now,” whose sharp tremolo and Eventide Harmonizer-laden guitars are marred by Morrissey’s moping vocals, which have little to do with the music underneath.