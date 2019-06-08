June 8, 2019

HMMMM: Joe Biden is a Trump Republican.

The president’s team is worried that Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton. They’re right to be: he’s not. In many cases, the younger Joe Biden on the tapes that are resurfacing sounds like the modern Trump Republican. Biden made a career as the consummate white, middle-class warrior, serving a constituency that’s now seen consecutive losing decades and in crucial pockets, flipped to Mr Trump in 2016. Biden’s old rhetoric on abortion, for instance, is from a time when Americans were less imperially divided on the subject.