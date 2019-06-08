June 8, 2019

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Google discrimination case first brought by James Damore can proceed: Judge denies tech giant’s motions to dismiss lawsuit alleging bias against conservatives, men, white people. “The court denied three different Google motions to dismiss the lawsuit. Now the plaintiffs can request access to internal Google documents to try to support their allegations, which also include some people being ‘denied employment because of their actual and perceived conservative political activities and affiliations, and their status as actual or perceived Asian or Caucasian male job applicants,’ according to the lawsuit.”