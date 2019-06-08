June 8, 2019

MAKING THINGS EASIER FOR THE WOKE MOBS: Prof calls new tenure policy ‘Mao-ist attack on free speech.’

“I have read the changes and they dramatically infringe both contact rights and academic freedom,” Robert Steinbuch, a University of Arkansas at Little Rock law professor, told Campus Reform. “I couldn’t have written a more direct, Mao-ist attack on free speech if I tried.”

“Of course, in academia, conservatives are a minority,” Steinbuch said. “So, their comments would be the most ‘detrimental’ to the leftist orthodoxy.”

He also called the language “downright Orwellian.”