June 7, 2019

21ST CENTURY TRUSTBUSTING: It looks like Trump is making good on his threat to take on Google and Amazon.

The Washington Post then reported on Saturday that, in sorting out the details for the Google antitrust investigation, the DOJ had agreed with the Federal Trade Commission that Google would be its territory, while the FTC would focus on Amazon.

While this might seem like a dry procedural maneuver, it could also signify that the mechanics are slotting into place for a major assault on big tech. The Trump administration may be attempting to divide and conquer and, in doing so, make good on a threat the president made last year when he said Google, Amazon, and Facebook might be “very antitrust.”

The winds are in his favor, with an appetite on both sides of the political aisle for reining in big tech.

The Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made breaking up the tech giants a cornerstone of her campaign. She linked to The Journal’s report on Google on Sunday, tweeting: “Google has too much power, and they’re using that power to hurt small businesses, stifle innovation, and tilt the playing field against everyone else. It’s time to fight back.”