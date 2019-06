OF COURSE A BA IN WOMEN’S STUDIES SHOULD COMMAND AS MUCH PAY AS A BS IN CHEMISTRY! THEY’RE BOTH BACHELOR’S DEGREES, RIGHT? Gender pay gap is wider among those with a bachelor’s degree.

Hey, didn’t super-woke Google do a study for comparable skills and figure out what all of us who’ve been in the work force the last 20 years already know: that they pay more for women for comparable skills? Then why are we still listening to this clap-trap? Oh, yeah. Because the Big Lie never dies.