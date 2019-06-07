June 7, 2019

OUR TRASHY RULING CLASS: Parents Gone Wild: High Drama Inside D.C.’s Most Elite Private School. “Anger, vitriol, and deceptiveness have come to define highly selective college admissions. In the now notorious Varsity Blues scandal, the desire from wealthy parents to get their children into such elite institutions as Yale and the University of Southern California led them to lie on applications and obtain fake SAT scores. At Sidwell Friends, one of America’s most famous Quaker schools, the desire manifested itself in bad behaviors—including parents spreading rumors about other students, ostensibly so that their children could get a leg up, the letter said.”

Well, these are the people who leak rumors to the press to get a leg up on their own opponents. Also, they’re trash.