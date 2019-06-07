June 7, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: When The Tassel Isn’t Worth The Hassle.

There may also be space, though, for some new innovations. For instance, there could be demand for a kind of hybrid college, which combines serious scholastic study with sustained instruction in a trade or practical skill. Let’s call this the “Thales Model,” in honor of the Greek philosopher who (according to legend) once took a short hiatus from his life of contemplation just to demonstrate that he was perfectly capable of running a successful business.

According to the Thales Model, students would complete a serious classical curriculum with a strong emphasis on writing and textual analysis. Depending on the size of the faculty and student body, it might make sense to have a single Great Books-oriented curriculum for everyone, or there might be room for a stronger disciplinary focus in the later years.

At the same time, all students would receive extended instruction in carpentry, gardening, the culinary arts, and other practical pursuits. The goal would be to spend roughly half of the day reading books and the other half working with one’s hands. By the time they graduated, students would have a solid grounding in the Western canon, but they would also be able to build tables, grow tomatoes, and make decent French omelets.