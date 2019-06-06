June 6, 2019
YOUR DAILY TREACHER: YouTube Punishes Lots of People Not Named Steven Crowder.
It’s an insufficient punishment, because Crowder and his employees can still make a living. They must be silenced. Carlos Maza must have his revenge for this grievous wound to his ego, or else #HateWins.
And now that Maza has set the house on fire because he didn’t like the drapes, he’s utterly baffled that he can’t control the spreading destruction. Now a lot of other people’s YouTube channels are being disrupted as well.
As Twitchy asked earlier, does Maza’s tweet encouraging the public to “milkshake” the far-right and “humiliate them at every turn” until they “dread public organizing” run up against Twitter’s new rules? It certainly sounds like “the glorification of violence,” which is a no-no.
So veteran pollster Frank Luntz asked Maza:
The response didn’t take long:
Well, that’s not Stalinist at all.
