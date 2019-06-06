June 6, 2019

LEFTIST POLITICAL VIOLENCE: VIDEO: Masked bandit tries to chain U. Washington College Republicans in room. “On Monday, a man allegedly affiliated with Antifa attempted to chain members of the University of Washington College Republicans into a room, but was chased off before he could complete the job. According to mynorthwest.com, suspect Ezra Benner ended up ‘failing miserably’ at his task.”

He should be charged with political terrorism. But don’t worry, future journalists of America have already learned their trade: “Claudia Yaw of the UW student paper The Daily took a rather interesting angle on the incident: She actually managed to turn the College Republicans into the aggressors.”