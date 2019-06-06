June 6, 2019

THIS BASTILLE CAN’T BE STORMED: Powerless investors vote overwhelmingly to oust Zuckerberg as chairman.

As I explained last month — Why the Zuckerberg-Facebook Cyborg Will Continue Crushing Skulls for Years to Come — Facebook’s voting rights are tilted heavily in favor of B-class shareholders, which consist almost exclusively of Zuckerberg and his small coterie. Which means that the company’s founder enjoys all the cash from being publicly-held, but none of the discipline from shareholders.

Nice work, if you can finagle it.