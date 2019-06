THE TIMES WE LIVE IN MIGHT NOT BE UNIQUELY UNCERTAIN, BUT THEY ARE STILL EXTREMELY UNCERTAIN. PARTLY BECAUSE OF TECH CHANGE, PARTLY BECAUSE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY INCOMPETENCE OF THE LEFTISTS THAT GOT POWER FROM THE LONG MARCH THROUGH THE INSTITUTIONS, THE SHAPE OF THE FUTURE IS SOMETHING WE CAN’T EVEN GUESS AT, OR NOT WELL: Nobody Knows Nothin’.