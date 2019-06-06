June 6, 2019

BIDEN’S NOT ALONE, ROGER SIMON WRITES: All Dem Climate Policies Are Plagiarized.

What the Democratic candidates are doing is exploiting climate for political gain and actually hurting the environment in the process, not to mention the economy. Not only is their approach anti-science, but it is also a dumbing down of our culture, especially our all-too-gullible young people who already have had their brains drilled by a ridiculously biased educational system.