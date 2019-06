HMM. WHAT NEXT? Facebook shareholder revolt gets bloody: Powerless investors vote overwhelmingly to oust Zuckerberg as chairman. “According to the results of votes at Facebook’s annual shareholder meeting, 68% of outside investors want the company to hire an independent chairman. The majority was up from 51% last year. Despite the revolt, the proposals did not pass because of Zuckerberg’s voting control of the stock, which means he can swat away shareholder demands.”