June 5, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Nadler Refuses Negotiation with DoJ, Barr. “As you may know, the statue for the special counsel only requires that the special counsel turn over a report to the Attorney General. That’s done. Over. Finished. The Attorney General can decide to release some or all of the report and Barr has gone above and beyond what is required of him. Fat Jerry is like that drunk guy at the neighborhood dive bar who just wants to get in a fight, and if a nice lady goes over to the juke box and puts on Jimi Hendrix’s ‘All Along the Watchtower,’ he is going to walk over and smash his Rolling Rock beer bottle on her head. It doesn’t matter what Barr offers, Nadler is going to smash his Rolling Rock bottle on Barr’s head.”