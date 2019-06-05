June 5, 2019

WHAT DO YOU MEAN, “DESPITE?”: Trump Talks Up U.K. Trade Deal Despite Brexit Impasse.

President Trump promised Britain a broad free-trade accord once it leaves the European Union, an offer that would require the U.K. to secure the decisive break with the bloc advocated by prominent Brexit backers in the race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.

Such an agreement, though, could take years to materialize even after an abrupt split and would face multiple political hurdles in the U.K. and the U.S.

At a press conference with Mrs. May on the second day of a three-day state visit, Mr. Trump talked up close economic links between the U.S. and its ally and said a free-trade pact had “tremendous potential” to boost trade between the two countries.

“As the U.K. makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K.,” he said.