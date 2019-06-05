June 5, 2019

HMM: Charting China, the (Not Always) Super Power. “Measuring Beijing’s influence shows mixed results for all the supposed diplomatic sway and billions spent on media.”

China now leads in four of the eight core measures of power in the Index: economic resources, future resources, diplomatic influence and economic relationships. That’s up one compared to its lead in only three measures last year. China has overtaken the U.S. in economic resources: despite a slowing growth rate its GDP grew by the size of Australia’s entire economy in 2018, speaking to the sheer scale. Yet, taking a view below the headline power findings, the picture becomes more mixed.

…

The results show that despite investing billions into its international media influence, China has some way to go in determining the fonts of information in Asia. The United States remains the dominant source of media across Asia after domestic media are discounted.

Lots of data at the link. Here’s my short version.

Beijing has a lot of dollars to spend, which can buy the friendship of a lot of people whose friendship is up for sale. But in the cultural battle for hearts and minds, Chinese Communists suffer the same handicap the Soviets labored under: Commies are just no damn fun.