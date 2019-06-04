June 4, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

When The Washington Post recently published a full-throated rant — the city has become “too homogeneous. Too expensive. Too tech. Too millennial. Too white. Too elite. Too bro” — a local public radio station, KQED, responded by asking residents to call in and proclaim what they love about the city.

The mayor, London Breed, began her State of the City address earlier this year lamenting that San Francisco was increasingly being portrayed as having streets that resemble “dangerous slums.”

“We have failed to build enough housing, we do face a homeless crisis and we grapple with mental health and substance abuse issues on our streets,” Breed told a sympathetic audience. “The question is, what do we do next, hang our head and give up, concede our problems are too great and the soul of our city is lost?”

Into this defensive crouch comes “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a film inspired by the childhood friendship between two San Francisco natives, the director, Joe Talbot, and lead actor, Jimmie Fails, who helped write the story the screenplay is based on.