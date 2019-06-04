June 4, 2019

HUH: Which Country Smokes the Most Weed? It’s Probably Not Who You Think.

I’m referring to national cannabis consumption rates, AKA the percentage of residents in any one country who consume cannabis.

With our rapidly expanding regulated cannabis programs and national high anxiety, it must be the US, right? Everyone I know is high, so USA #1!

Nope.

Nor is it Canada, even with their recent national legalization of cannabis, and easy access to Tim Hortons.

The place with the highest rate of cannabis consumption isn’t who you would think, nor is it someplace many ‘muricans could find on a map — Nigeria.