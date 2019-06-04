June 4, 2019

«
»

OH: Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America. “After her primary defeat, Rao said that she was ready to ‘give up’ on white people, blaming them for her loss. Before her loss, Rao also wrote an open letter to the Democratic party in the Huffington Post, ripping them for not doing enough to combat racism.”

The lack of self-awareness is strong in this one.

RELATED? Utah driver, 19, says he was high when he intentionally hit girl, 11, ‘because she was white’ and told her ‘we all die sometime’ as she lay in the road.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:07 am
